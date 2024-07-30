Cowboys aren’t drawing much of a crowd in training camp

The Cowboys are exempt from the rule that limits non-L.A. teams training in Southern California from opening the doors to practice. They might wish they weren’t.

Mike Leslie of WFAA has posted a photo of embarrassingly sparse attendance at training camp in Oxnard, with this observation: “Cowboys fans are out on this franchise more than I can ever remember. The attendance so far at camp is WAY down.”

Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com posted video showing few fans in the stands for the first padded practice.

It’s surprising, but it isn’t. The team failed to get any of its three most important players signed to contracts, and owner Jerry Jones bizarrely insisted that he is “all-in” — even though the absence of deals for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons prevented the Cowboys from chasing free agents.

Maybe the fans are starting to realize they’re being grifted. That Jerry Jones, who sells the idea he’s obsessed with winning Super Bowls and tormented by the failure to get back to the NFC Championship since 1995, is simply trying to keep the team relevant.

The fact that they’ve more relevant than any other team despite the lack of on-field success for nearly 30 years is amazing. But the shtick also seems to be wearing thin.

January’s embarrassing home loss in the playoffs absolutely should have sparked a coaching change. Because owner Jerry Jones doesn’t like to pay coaches to not coach, he decided to kick the can. Setting the stage for an awkward lame-duck season in which the Cowboys have stagnated while others have tried to get better.

The Cowboys will still generate plenty of ratings, due to the fans who hate them. But it looks like those who love the Cowboys are considering finding other ways to spend their time when the team is playing this season.