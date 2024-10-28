Cowboys DE Sam Williams suspended three games for Personal Conduct Policy violation

The NFL has suspended Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams for three games without pay for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The league announced the suspension, which began last week.

Williams is on season-ending injured reserve after tearing an ACL and MCL in training camp.

In August of 2023, Williams was arrested on charges of reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He will lose a total of $211,807 in salary for the three-game suspension, but he will not miss playing in any games. Even though Williams is on injured reserve, he serves the suspension now rather than in 2025.