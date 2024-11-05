 Skip navigation
Cowboys release DT Jordan Phillips

  
Published November 5, 2024 04:37 PM

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips played 34 defensive snaps for the Cowboys in two games this season. He then landed on injured reserve with a wrist injury that required surgery.

The Cowboys announced Tuesday that they have released Phillips.

Phillips then posted on social media a photo of him in a Bills jersey, so he could be headed back to Buffalo where he played in 2022-23. On Tuesday, the Bills officially placed Dawaune Smoot on injured reserve with a wrist injury.

The Cowboys gave up a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Giants in August for Phillips and a 2026 seventh-round pick.

Phillips, 32, is in his 10th NFL season and has totaled 182 tackles, 24 sacks, 36 tackles for loss and 52 quarterback hits.