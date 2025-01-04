 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftweek18_250103.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 18 Show Me Something
nbc_pft_vrabel_250103.jpg
Report: Jets to interview Vrabel for HC vacancy
nbc_pft_kliff_250103.jpg
Kingsbury should ‘take his time’ with Commanders

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Matt LaFleur defends “totally legal” low block on Pat Jones II
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills
Jets CB D.J. Reed: I’m ready for free agency, want to see what’s next
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys sign QB Will Grier to 53-man roster

  
Published January 4, 2025 03:35 PM

The Cowboys have not shared their quarterback plans for Sunday’s game against the Commanders, but they could include Will Grier.

The team announced that they have signed Grier to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday. He joins Cooper Rush and Trey Lance as options at quarterback this week.

A report on Friday suggested that Lance will see significant snaps against Washington. That would mark his first playing time, although it remains unknown if he would start the game. If he does, the Cowboys could keep three quarterbacks active or they could make Rush or Grier the emergency third quarterback.

Grier spent time with the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023, but has not appeared in a regular season game since he was with the Panthers in 2019.