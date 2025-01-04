Cowboys sign QB Will Grier to 53-man roster

The Cowboys have not shared their quarterback plans for Sunday’s game against the Commanders, but they could include Will Grier.

The team announced that they have signed Grier to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday. He joins Cooper Rush and Trey Lance as options at quarterback this week.

A report on Friday suggested that Lance will see significant snaps against Washington. That would mark his first playing time, although it remains unknown if he would start the game. If he does, the Cowboys could keep three quarterbacks active or they could make Rush or Grier the emergency third quarterback.

Grier spent time with the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023, but has not appeared in a regular season game since he was with the Panthers in 2019.