Dak Prescott bristles at the coverage of the demolition of his house

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has torn down his house, and he’ll build a new one on the site of it.

The demolition project received plenty of coverage this week. On Thursday, Prescott expressed frustration with the extent of it.

“I think it’s crazy the coverage that it got,” Prescott told reporters. “Just being frank, you know. Trying to live — keep my personal life my personal life. Build a home or a place or have a property that you know I’m about to raise a daughter and a family there that I truly don’t appreciate the drones, the extra videos, and honestly the conversation of it. I’m super blessed to be able to at this point build what I want. So, enough said.”

It’s a fair request from Prescott. Pro athletes deserve to have privacy. Complicating this specific case is that Prescott had the Dude Perfect crew help tear the place down, with videos of it.

So some will say Prescott wants to have it both ways. Seeking attention while reserving the right to resent the extent of the attention he seeks.

Regardless, there’s a limit. Even if reasonable minds will differ as to where that line resides.