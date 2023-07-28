Dak Prescott guarantees fewer interceptions than last season

In his first news conference of training camp, Dak Prescott made light of a reporter misquoting him earlier this month. The reporter quoted the Cowboys’ quarterback as saying he “won’t have 10 interceptions this year” when Prescott actually said he “won’t have those tipped interceptions this year.”

Prescott led the league with 15 picks in 2022 despite missing five games with a broken thumb.

“I am going to lessen my interception numbers,” Prescott said Thursday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That is a guarantee.”

Prescott’s interceptions last season, including two more in the postseason loss to the 49ers, were a hot topic the entire offseason.

In his six seasons, Prescott has had 10 or more interceptions in four of those. He threw only four picks as a rookie when the Cowboys went 13-3 and eight in 2018 when he last made the Pro Bowl.

At the same time, Prescott isn’t going to dink and dunk and play it safe.

“I’m not going to stop being aggressive,” Prescott said.

Prescott has thrown two interceptions in two training camp practices. According to Archer, Prescott’s pick Wednesday bounced off the hands of receiver Simi Fehoko, and Nahshon Wright intercepted Prescott on a deep ball Thursday.

Prescott has worked hard this offseason to get on the same page with his receivers in hopes of cutting down on the deflected passes that resulted in interceptions last season.

“We’re trying to gain chemistry here, and we’re trying to be aggressive,” Prescott said. “That’s who our coach is, and that’s who I am. That’s the confidence I’ve gained in myself, and I’ve worked so hard to be able to have this confidence and make the throws that I’m making. That’s just two, right? If it continues then, yeah, come back to me and it might change my mood a little bit.”