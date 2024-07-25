 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott: Other great QBs played for other teams, that may be my reality

  
Published July 25, 2024 05:46 PM

During a press conference from Cowboys training camp on Thursday, team owner Jerry Jones said that he doesn’t expect the 2024 season to be quarterback Dak Prescott’s final one in Dallas but Prescott isn’t under contract beyond this year and there’s no sign that a deal is imminent.

Prescott can’t be franchise-tagged due to a clause in the last deal he signed with the Cowboys and his answers to questions about his contract on Thursday didn’t share the same tone as the ones that Jones gave earlier in the day. Prescott said that he wants to be with the Cowboys, but that he’s focused on football rather than his contract because he’s seen what’s happened with other players in his position.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business,” Prescott said, via Jett Beachum of CBS News Texas. “I want to be here, but, when you look up, all the great quarterbacks I watched played for other teams. My point in saying that is that’s not something to fear. That may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision. That’s the freedom that I have.”

Prescott provided further explanation of why he feels free despite the uncertainty of his future.

“Be where your feet are, make the most of it, be confident in yourself, make your team better,” Prescott said. “I love my teammates, I love that locker room, I love everything about being out here in Oxnard and being a Dallas Cowboy. That’s what allows me to be free and focused and understand that — Who knows what comes?”

With Prescott, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb all looking for contracts, that question is one that has been hanging over the Cowboys all offseason and it is one that will keep getting asked until concrete answers come to Dallas.