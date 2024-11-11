 Skip navigation
Dak Prescott will meet with specialist in New York on Monday

  
Published November 10, 2024 09:59 PM

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Sunday he will meet with a specialist in New York on Monday about his torn right hamstring.

Clarence Hill of alldlls.com reports that Prescott said he will remain in New York for surgery if the specialist agrees that’s what is needed to repair a partial avulsion of the hamstring tendon. The recovery timeline is three months with surgery and 6-8 weeks without surgery, so either way, his season is finished.

Prescott injured his hamstring in last week’s loss to Atlanta.

The Cowboys have yet to place the quarterback on injured reserve, waiting until Prescott’s trip to New York before a final decision.

In his place, Cooper Rush and Trey Lance passed for a combined 66 yards and had three of the team’s five turnovers.

“I don’t want to be sarcastic, but have you got the same arithmetic I’ve got? We’ve won three games with Dak,” owner Jerry Jones said after the 34-6 loss to the Eagles. “So I’m just saying we weren’t playing well with Dak. At all. So there’s a lot to work on here, and we are all aware of that, and [it’s] very concerning.”

Coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys will discuss the possibility of starting Lance in the Week 11 game against the Texans, which is a Monday Night Football game.