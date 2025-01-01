Dallas Goedert will return to practice for Eagles

Tight end Dallas Goedert is on his way back to the Eagles lineup.

The team announced that Goedert has been designated for return from injured reserve. He has missed the last four games with a knee injury and can be activated at any point in the next 21 days, so the Eagles may be looking at getting him back for the wild card round.

Goedert also missed three games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury. He has 38 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns in the nine games he has played this year.

Grant Calcaterra has filled in as the top tight end during Goedert’s absences. Calcaterra has caught 22 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown.