 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
BreannaClark.jpg
Clark sets WR in women’s T20 400m race in Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ons Jabeur
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 13
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run ends in five-set quarterfinal
Stanton.jpg
Second Half Bounceback Candidates for Fantasy Baseball

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbaaces_230712.jpg
Dominant Aces are in their own category
nbc_bfa_wnbacover_230712.jpg
Natalie: 2K got WNBA cover wrong
BreannaClark.jpg
Clark sets WR in women’s T20 400m race in Paris

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dalvin Cook: Free agent process is fun

  
Published July 12, 2023 03:39 PM

Running back Dalvin Cook has not settled on a place to play during the 2023 season, but he says he’s not minding the waiting game that he has to play until the right deal comes along.

A report over the weekend indicated Cook will wait until closer to the start of training camp before signing with any team as an offer from the Dolphins hasn’t satisfied what he’s looking for after being released by the Vikings this offseason. In an interview with FOX 9 in Minneapolis about his return to Minnesota for a youth football camp this week, Cook was asked how feels about the process of finding a new team.

“I think at every level, I made the right choice when I had the choice to go play ball. The process is fun, you embrace it,” Cook said. “If you don’t want to be wanted by people, then something’s wrong. As long as people want me, I’m good. I know I’m in the right spot. But going through this process has been fun. It’s been different every day, waking up with a different schedule. Just enjoying it. I think when it comes down to it, I just make the right decision. I’ve been doing it all my life.”

Cook has also been linked with the Jets and a decision about where he’ll be playing next may not be too far away given how soon camps will be opening around the league.