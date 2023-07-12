Dalvin Cook: Free agent process is fun

Running back Dalvin Cook has not settled on a place to play during the 2023 season, but he says he’s not minding the waiting game that he has to play until the right deal comes along.

A report over the weekend indicated Cook will wait until closer to the start of training camp before signing with any team as an offer from the Dolphins hasn’t satisfied what he’s looking for after being released by the Vikings this offseason. In an interview with FOX 9 in Minneapolis about his return to Minnesota for a youth football camp this week, Cook was asked how feels about the process of finding a new team.

“I think at every level, I made the right choice when I had the choice to go play ball. The process is fun, you embrace it,” Cook said. “If you don’t want to be wanted by people, then something’s wrong. As long as people want me, I’m good. I know I’m in the right spot. But going through this process has been fun. It’s been different every day, waking up with a different schedule. Just enjoying it. I think when it comes down to it, I just make the right decision. I’ve been doing it all my life.”

Cook has also been linked with the Jets and a decision about where he’ll be playing next may not be too far away given how soon camps will be opening around the league.