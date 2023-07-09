Report: Dalvin Cook decision to wait until closer to training camp

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at Tour de France
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_calmejanecrash_230709.jpg
Calmejane brought down by fan’s jerseys in Stage 9
nbc_mlb_celebritysoftballeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-FRA-TDF2023-STAGE8
Tadej Pogacar cuts into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead at Tour de France
NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - First Round - Birmingham
Bob Huggins says he never resigned as West Virginia’s coach and wants his job back, attorney claims
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals
MLB Best Bets, July 9: Rangers vs Nationals, Giants and Guardians Parlay
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_st9_calmejanecrash_230709.jpg
Calmejane brought down by fan’s jerseys in Stage 9
nbc_mlb_celebritysoftballeh_230708.jpg
Highlights: Team Felix edges past Team Finch
nbc_nba_summerleaguereax_230708.jpg
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Dalvin Cook decision to wait until closer to training camp

  
Published July 9, 2023 10:53 AM

Fullback Alec Ingold would like to see running back Dalvin Cook join him in the Dolphins backfield, but there doesn’t appear to be anything imminent when it comes to a deal.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports, via DolphinsTalk.com, that there is “nothing urgent ” in regard to Cook coming to terms with the Dolphins or any other team right now. Cook is expected to wait until closer to training camp before making an agreement on where to play during the 2023 season.

As previously reported, the Dolphins made Cook a contract offer after he was released by the Vikings. Cook has not been willing to accept that offer, but there’s been no word of offers from other clubs that would push Miami to up that offer or put them out of the running for Cook’s services.

There are several other veteran backs available as free agents right now as well and plenty of discussion about the low value that teams have put on running backs this offseason. Neither of those things suggest that a massive offer lurks around the corner for Cook, but it seems he’ll still be taking his time before accepting anything that’s already come his way.