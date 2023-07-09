Report: Dalvin Cook decision to wait until closer to training camp

Fullback Alec Ingold would like to see running back Dalvin Cook join him in the Dolphins backfield, but there doesn’t appear to be anything imminent when it comes to a deal.

Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports, via DolphinsTalk.com, that there is “nothing urgent ” in regard to Cook coming to terms with the Dolphins or any other team right now. Cook is expected to wait until closer to training camp before making an agreement on where to play during the 2023 season.

As previously reported, the Dolphins made Cook a contract offer after he was released by the Vikings. Cook has not been willing to accept that offer, but there’s been no word of offers from other clubs that would push Miami to up that offer or put them out of the running for Cook’s services.

There are several other veteran backs available as free agents right now as well and plenty of discussion about the low value that teams have put on running backs this offseason. Neither of those things suggest that a massive offer lurks around the corner for Cook, but it seems he’ll still be taking his time before accepting anything that’s already come his way.