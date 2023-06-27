Report: Dolphins have made Dalvin Cook an offer

A report earlier in the day indicated that free agent running back Dalvin Cook has “multiple offers ” on the table. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media suggested the Jets, Dolphins, Broncos and Patriots as potential landing spots.

The Dolphins, indeed, have more than passing interest.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins are one of the teams that has offered Cook. Jackson added that he has no knowledge of the details of the offer.

Cook recently mentioned the Jets and Dolphins, calling the latter “a perfect fit .” Cook is a Miami native who played his college ball at Florida State.

The Vikings cut Cook on June 9 in a cost-cutting move. The four-time Pro Bowler was due to make $11 million in base salary in 2023 and count $14.1 million against the Vikings’ cap.

Cook, 27, has four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, rushing for 5,024 yards the past four years with 43 touchdowns. He has called himself in the “prime prime ” of his career.

He underwent shoulder surgery Feb. 14 in hopes of ending chronic separations.