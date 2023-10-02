Damar Hamlin: Running out of tunnel Sunday was everything to me

The Bills had plenty to celebrate during Sunday’s 48-20 win over the Dolphins and safety Damar Hamlin had something to celebrate before the game got underway.

Hamlin was the last player out of the tunnel when the Bills took the field before the game and that marked a major milestone for a player who went into cardiac arrest during Week 17 last season. It was Hamlin’s first regular season appearance since that night in Cincinnati and he reflected on how it felt after the win.

“That moment was everything to me,” Hamlin said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “I think it was more so about promising to myself than anything else — just showing myself that I have the courage, I got the strength, that I got the pride, everything . . . in me to be able to go through something so traumatic and to be able to come back from it. To be able to still do what I love at the highest level in the world is amazing.”

Hamlin played 18 special teams snaps during the game. His status for Week Five will be tied to whether Jordan Poyer is able to return from a knee injury.