Dan Campbell: Lions looking at edge rush options on trade front but “not in panic mode”

  
Published October 28, 2024 05:21 PM

The Chiefs traded for an edge rusher Monday, getting Josh Uche from the Patriots for a 2026 sixth-round pick. The Lions need an edge rusher after losing Aidan Hutchinson for the season with a fractured fibula and tibia.

The Lions also have lost edge rusher Marcus Davenport for the season with a torn triceps, and strongside linebacker Derrick Barnes could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Defensive end John Paschal did not play against the Titans on Sunday.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday that the team is looking at all options as the Nov. 5 trade deadline approaches.

He said, “Could be. Yeah, it could be,” when asked if anything was imminent.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Campbell playfully jumped in the air and repeated, “yeah, it could be,” when asked if General Manager Brad Holmes had come to him with any potential deal.

Campbell has said more than once since Hutchinson’s injury against the Cowboys that the Lions would like to add a complementary pass rusher, rather than a star.

“We know when the deadline is,” Campbell said Monday. “We’ve known what that is. We’re still talking about it and we’re still working through it.

“I’m not concerned [about the pass rush against the Titans]. There’s other ways at creating pressure and, yeah, would you like a little more? Yeah, we’d like a little bit more. But there was a number of plays in there, too, where they got the ball out of their hand. They had some empty that they showed we thought they’d do a little bit; they did more than we thought so the ball comes out pretty quick. They had a couple things where they were attacking us in man coverage that were good, so you can get the ball out. But believe: We’re aware, and we’re still looking at it, but no, I wouldn’t say we’re in panic mode.”