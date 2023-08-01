 Skip navigation
Dan Campbell wanted a live lion on the sideline, but “the league frowns on that”

  
Published August 1, 2023 05:57 AM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell said shortly after he was hired that he’d love to have a pet lion with the team. Two years later, Campbell says he’d still be up for it, if only the NFL would let him.

Campbell said on Pardon My Take that Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was on board with his idea for a live lion, but the league office was not.

“Sheila, she had no problem with it, but the league apparently frowns on those types of things,” Campbell said.

Campbell declined to blame NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for the decision, but said it came from someone in the league office.

“I’m not gonna point out Roger on this, I’m just gonna say the league frowns on that, let’s just say that,” Campbell said.

Live animal mascots are more common in college football than the NFL, although the Broncos have a live horse and the Seahawks have a live hawk, so the league isn’t totally opposed to them. But a live lion might be slightly too risky, which means the Lions will have to stick with Roary.