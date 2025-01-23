 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestpicks_250123.jpg
Bills lead NFL conference championship best bets
daniels.jpg
Simms: Daniels looks like the best QB in the NFC
ben_and_dan.jpg
Johnson ‘can’t speak highly enough’ about Campbell

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dan Quinn: Commanders feed off “dismissiveness” of doubters

  
Published January 22, 2025 08:56 PM

No one outside the locker room was surprised when the Commanders lost to the Buccaneers 37-20 in the season opener. The Commanders, after all, were coming off a 4-13 season with a new coach and a rookie quarterback.

“I was like, ‘Hey, F you. That’s not how it’s going to go down,’” coach Dan Quinn said, via John Keim of ESPN. “It wasn’t disrespect; it was dismissiveness, and I felt some kind of way. . . . It was we’re going to be a lot better than what we just showed today, and eventually we’ll show that. So, not to prove it to everybody else or underdog stories, it’s how we get down.”

The Commanders surprised plenty of people with wins over the Bucs and the Lions in the postseason to reach the NFC Championship Game in Quinn and Jayden Daniels’ first season in Washington.

The Commanders remain underdogs, a role they are just fine playing.

“At some point I’m sure people will start believing in us,” Washington safety Jeremy Chinn said, “and we’ll have that same chip on our shoulder. It is the way that we come into work every single day. The guys in this building, the people in this building, the way we show up to work, people can say whatever they want outside. We know who we have in here and who we are.”