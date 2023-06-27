 Skip navigation
Dan Quinn impressed by Cowboys sixth-round rookie Eric Scott

  
Published June 27, 2023 02:25 PM

Cowboys sixth-round rookie cornerback Eric Scott Jr. has already gotten the attention of defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

Quinn said it didn’t take long into the offseason for Scott to show the kind of competitiveness the Cowboys look for.

“When you see a guy wanting the moment to go compete, like, you know, I’m balling my fists up and saying, ‘I ain’t leaving here,’ that’s what I’m looking for specifically for the rookies ,” Quinn said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That kind of mindset and attitude is really what it takes for a young player to assert themselves into these moments because that responsibility is really to say, ‘Hey, man, can we count on you when it’s there?’ Them learning to do that early on, that’s a big deal, knowing that like the amount of work that goes into to say, ‘I’m down for this challenge.’ I’ve seen that from Eric so far.”

Scott, who will turn 25 in August, has had a long road to the NFL. He started his college career at Illinois State, then transferred to Butler Community College, then transferred again to Southern Mississippi. Now the Cowboys think he has developed to the point where he’ll be ready to contribute as a rookie.