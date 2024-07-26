Dan Quinn: Jayden Daniels “doing outstanding,” but we’re not changing timelines

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said earlier this week that the team will know when it is the right time to anoint Jayden Daniels as their starting quarterback and that time has not come after a few days of training camp.

Quinn said on Friday morning that the Commanders “have an effective plan” in place for the second overall pick and that they are “really gonna stay true” to that plan over the course of camp. Quinn said that will remain the case even as Daniels shows the team what they were hoping to see in practice.

“He’s doing outstanding,” Quinn said at a press conference. “We’re really pleased with where we are, but we’re not changing the timelines or the guidelines on how we’re gonna approach things.”

While the timeline for reaching it isn’t clear, the finish line in Washington is well known and Daniels is well on his way to getting there after a few days of training camp.