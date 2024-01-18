D’Andre Swift on Eagles return: Time will tell

Running back D’Andre Swift was excited about being traded to the Eagles last offseason because it meant a chance to come home to Philadelphia, but it’s unclear if he’ll be back for another year with the team.

Swift is set for free agency after running 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season. He also caught 39 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown, but said “time will tell” if he will be back for another year. Swift was also asked if that’s his preferred outcome.

“If the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see when we get there,” Swift said, via WIP.

Kenneth Gainwell is currently the only back under contract to the Eagles for the 2024 season.