Daniel Jones: I think Malik Nabers can be a tremendous weapon

  
Published June 12, 2024 08:12 PM

The Giants used the sixth overall pick on LSU receiver Malik Nabers. More than just the Giants had Nabers as the top draft prospect at his position over Marvin Harrison Jr., the fourth overall pick of the Cardinals.

Nabers has been a social media star in the offseason with videos of his highlight catches.

Giants fans haven’t been this excited by a receiver since the team drafted Odell Beckham Jr. 12th overall in 2014.

No one, though, is more excited by Nabers’ presence than quarterback Daniel Jones.

“I think he can be a tremendous weapon for us,” Jones said, via Steve Serby of the New York Post. “He can do everything. There’s not much he can’t do really from a route-running standpoint. He’s dynamic . . . and strong, fast, explosive, catches the ball well. Yeah, he does a lot well.”

The Giants lost Saquon Barkley in free agency, so their offense now will go through Nabers. He’s the best (first?) WR1 Jones has ever had.

The Giants’ last 1,000-yard receiver was Beckham in 2018.

“I feel like there’s no pressure,” Nabers said. “I mean, I’ve been playing football all my life. I’m just trying to stay up with the guys here, put the competition that those older guys want to see out of me. I’m just trying to be me, trying to level my game every day that I’m out here.”