NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Dante Fowler added to Commanders injury report with hip injury

  
Published November 21, 2024 04:19 PM

Edge rusher Dante Fowler is one of several Commanders players set for a reunion with the Cowboys on Sunday, but Fowler will have to make it through the next few days in order to be sure of a spot in the lineup.

Fowler popped up on the team’s injury report on Thursday. He was listed as limited with a hip injury and his condition will be something to watch when the team wraps up the practice week on Friday.

Fowler leads the team with 8.5 sacks, so the Commanders will be hoping for positive developments on the health front.

Cornerback Michael Davis (personal), defensive end Clelin Ferrell (knee, rest), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) did not practice. Linebacker Nick Bellore (knee), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (thumb), and kicker Austin Seibert (right hip) worked on a limited basis.