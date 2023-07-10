 Skip navigation
Top News

Xander Schauffele
Genesis Scottish Open Preview
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 23 Notre Dame Spring Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 24 Jadarian Price, sophomore RB, reportedly recovered from an Achilles injury
Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Chris Eubanks’ dream Wimbledon run reaches quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_dps_wembanyama_230710.jpg
Analyzing Wembanyama’s NBA Summer League start
nbc_nas_atldalejrcam_230710.jpg
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls the Quaker State 400
nbc_golf_hullfinalrdrecap_230709.jpg
Highlights: Hull, U.S. Women’s Open, Round 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Darnell Mooney says he’s “ready to roll” in Bears training camp

  
Published July 10, 2023 11:39 AM

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney expects to be on the field for the start of Bears training camp.

Mooney suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12 last season and he spent the offseason working his way back to health. While hosting a youth football camp over the weekend, Mooney said that he feels he’s reached the end of that process and that he is set to make a full return to action once the team resumes working later this month.

“I’m feeling good . I’m ready to roll,” Mooney said, via WGN.

Mooney had 40 catches for 493 yards and two touchdowns last season and said that he thinks the team has a better understanding of the offense in its second season under head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. He feels that will lead to better results on the field and being at full health should be a boost to the team’s efforts on that front.