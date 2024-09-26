Davante Adams added to Raiders injury report after limited practice

The Raiders made a big addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Wide receiver Davante Adams was limited in practice because of a hamstring injury. Adams was not on the report at all on Wednesday and did not appear on any reports in the first three weeks of the season.

Defensive end Maxx Crosby (ankle) missed his second straight practice, so there are major injury concerns on both sides of the ball ahead of Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Linebacker Divine Deablo (oblique), right tackle Thayer Munford (knee, ankle), and cornerback Decamerion Richardson (hamstring) were also out for the second time this week. Tight end Michael Mayer (personal) was also out on Thursday.

The Raiders added linebacker Kana’i Mauga (calf) to the report as a limited participant. Left tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (knee), and defensive end Tyree Wilson (knee) remained full participants.