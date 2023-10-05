Davante Adams won’t practice Thursday with shoulder injury

Raiders receiver Davante Adams won’t practice on Thursday with his shoulder injury, head coach Josh McDaniels said in his Thursday press conference.

Adams was able to come back in and finish the game after suffering the shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

“Won’t be out there today, but [he’s] doing better,” McDaniels said. “I’m not going to make any big prognostications in terms of that. But [he’s] doing great, working at it, doing everything he can to get himself to where he wants to be. Won’t be out there today, though.”

Adamas recorded eight catches for 75 yards last Sunday — including a 19-yard, fourth-down catch that put Las Vegas in position to score a game-tying touchdown. But rookie QB Aidan O’Connell was intercepted on the next play.

Overall, Adams has 33 receptions for 397 yards with three touchdowns on Thursday.

The Raiders play Adams’ old team, Green Bay, on Monday night.

Additionally, McDaniels mentioned cornerback Nate Hobbs won’t practice on Thursday. He missed last week’s game with an ankle injury.

