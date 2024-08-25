Dave Canales on Bryce Young’s performance: “Hell of a day”

Panthers quarterback Bryce Young had a solid day on Saturday. His new coach took a step farther.

“Hell of a day,” Dave Canales said after the preseason finale, via David Newton of ESPN.com.

Young, in one drive, led the Panthers on 12-play, 85-yard march for a touchdown.

“Couldn’t have dreamt it better,’' Canales said. “A fourth-down conversion in there, but saw him extend plays with his legs, keeping his eyes down the field, finding guys.’'

Canales praised Young for his "[p]oise, eyes down the field, that aggressive nature but being able to do it within the confines of what’s the smartest thing to do in this situation.”

“It felt great for all of us to go out and play against a different team,’' Young said. “We got a couple of different situations we got to have, which was great for us.’'

Whatever they do and however they do it, they need to win. Last year was a 2-15, drink-throwing disaster.