Dave Canales: Trading Bryce Young not really something we’re considering

The Panthers have benched quarterback Bryce Young, but they’re not looking to get him off the roster entirely.

While some might think that sitting down the first overall pick of the draft 19 games into his career is the first step to shipping him off to another team, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said at his press conference on Wednesday afternoon that the team would not look into trading Young now that they’ve decided to go with Andy Dalton as their quarterback.

“That’s not something we’re really considering,” Canales said. “We have a great situation with our quarterbacks right now with guys that have experience. We love where we’re at and we’re all hands on deck. We’re focused on playing the Raiders this week.”

Nothing stops another team from calling the Panthers to see if they might change their mind, but Young’s play since entering the league seems unlikely to generate too many appealing offers from other clubs. The offseason could bring a different answer as the Panthers and other teams take stock of their options, but, for now, it seems Young will be the backup in Carolina.