David Njoku, Jedrick Wills don’t practice for Browns

Tight end David Njoku and left tackle Jedrick Wills did not practice with the Browns on Wednesday.

Njoku injured his knee in the season opener and is likely in line to miss this week’s game against the Jaguars after being called week-to-week by head coach Kevin Stefanski earlier this week. Wills missed the loss to the Cowboys as he continues to work his way back from last year’s season-ending knee injury.

Tackle Jack Conklin also missed the Cowboys game with a knee injury, but he was able to get in a limited practice.

Cornerback Myles Harden (shin) was the only other player listed as out of practice. Guard Joel Bitonio (elbow), long snapper Charley Hughlett (foot), defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee), and defensive end Alex Wright (triceps, elbow) were limited participants.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is not on the injury report because he’s not on the active roster, but reporters at the open portion of practice noted that the recent practice squad addition did not participate in practice.