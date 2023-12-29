David Njoku over 100 yards in first quarter, and Browns lead 20-7

Somebody had to pick up the slack with Amari Cooper out with a heel injury. At this rate, tight end David Njoku will break Cooper’s single-game franchise receiving yards record from last week.

Njoku, whose over-under was 65 yards for tonight, has 113 yards on four catches in two drives.

Cooper had 265 receiving yards last week against the Texans.

Njoku set up both of the Browns’ offensive touchdowns, with Jerome Ford scoring on a 7-yard reception from Joe Flacco on the first drive and Kareem Hunt running it in from 7. Riley Patterson, who the Browns signed this week, went 1-of-2 on his PAT tries in his Cleveland debut.

Patterson missed two extra points in two of his last three games in Detroit, prompting the Lions to cut him.

The Browns led 13-7 when Jets returner Israel Abanikanda fumbled Patterson’s kickoff and Browns cornerback Mike Ford recovered at the Jets 12. The Browns opted to go for it on fourth-and-four from the Jets 6, and Flacco’s pass was incomplete.

The Browns defense got the score its offense couldn’t, with safety Ronnie Hickman picking Trevor Siemian and returning it 30 yards to the end zone.

Cleveland leads 20-7.