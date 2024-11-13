Deion Sanders: I’ll step in before the wrong team drafts Shedeur or Travis Hunter

Two of Deion Sanders’ Colorado players are expected to be high picks in the 2025 NFL draft: His quarterback and son Shedeur Sanders, and his longtime protege cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. And Sanders says he’ll personally get involved in ensuring that the two of them land with the right pro team.

Asked on Speak of FS1 whether he’ll step in before the wrong team drafts his son Shedeur, Deion said he will, and then added that he would do the same thing for Hunter. But Deion said he’ll work behind the scenes to get them on the team, not make a public statement about it.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna do it publicly. I’d do it privately,” Sanders said. “And with Travis as well.”

Asked what kind of team Shedeur needs to go to, Sanders said it’s all about the franchise being ready to help him succeed.

“Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody that can handle understanding what he’s capable of,” Sanders said. “Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization understands what they’re doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves if you don’t have the support and the infrastructure of the team. Forget the line, he’s played with lines that haven’t been great but he’s been able to do his thing, but just the infrastructure of the team, the direction of where we’re going.”

Deion can’t stop any team from drafting any player it wants to draft, but he can strongly suggest to the wrong team that drafting Shedeur or Hunter won’t end well for them. That worked for Eli Manning when he didn’t want to go to the Chargers and got them to trade him to the Giants, and it could work for Sanders, Hunter or other college players, if they’re willing to play hardball with a team they want to avoid.