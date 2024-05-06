 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

drake_maye.jpg
How Pats QB support will impact offensive ceiling
nbc_csu_ravens_240506.jpg
Ravens ‘have some holes to fill’ offensively
nbc_simms_draftkingspassyards_240506__215533.jpg
Which rookie QB will throw for most yards?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DeMeco Ryans: I’ve got J.J. Watt’s number ready if we need him

  
Published May 6, 2024 02:04 PM

J.J. Watt made Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans an offer he may not refuse over the weekend.

Watt said that he has kept training at a high enough level to return to action for his former team if Ryans “absolutely needs” to have Watt back on the defensive line in Houston. Watt said this is the last year he will make that offer because he isn’t going to continue working out like that and Ryans was asked about the comments during a team golf outing on Monday.

Ryans said that “anytime J.J. Watt’s ready to go, I’m ready to go.”

“I love to hear J.J. saying he’s ready. I’ve got his number ready to go in case we need him,” Ryans said, via Sean Pendergast of SportsRadio610.

Nothing seems to suggest that a real effort to bring Watt back for the 2024 season is in the works, but it does sound like something that all involved would seriously consider if and when that changes.