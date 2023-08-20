DeMeco Ryans still isn’t ready to name C.J. Stroud the Week 1 starter

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans is “proud” of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. But apparently not proud enough to admit what seems to be obvious — that Stroud will be the regular-season starter.

Asked by reporters after Saturday’s preseason game whether Ryans has seen enough to make Stroud the QB1 for WK1, against the Ravens.

“We’ll have a starter in Baltimore,” Ryans said. “It’s the same as I said previously. You guys will see the starter when we get to Baltimore.”

The Texans have no obligation to announce a starter in advance of the first game. As some point, however, they’ll be expected to publish an official depth chart.

Unless they play to go with “or,” it will be Stroud — who is already he starter on the unofficial preseason depth chart.