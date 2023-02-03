 Skip navigation
Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
DeMeco Ryans: Texans rookie defenders are players we can build around

  
Published February 3, 2023 11:02 AM
nbc_pft_demecoryans_230203
February 3, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explore how DeMeco Ryans’ attitude and leadership will be a seamless fit for the Texans and discuss how the only question remaining is how quickly he can turn the team around.

The Texans took defensive players with three of their first five picks in the 2022 draft and their new coach believes they can be the foundation for the team’s defense in the years to come.

DeMeco Ryans was asked about cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., safety Jalen Pitre, and linebacker Christian Harris during his introductory press conference on Thursday and he said that “being able to work with young guys and young guys who are talented” is what excites him the most about coaching. He made it clear he believes all three of those players qualify.

“Those are the type of players we can build around ,” Ryans said, via the team’s website. “So that does excite me when you have the young talent that we have here.”

Ryans moved to the top of the list of head coaching candidates this offseason because of the defense he built with the 49ers. If he can do the same in Houston, his chances of giving the Texans a similar lift in the standings will look much better.