Dennis Allen: Alvin Kamara’s absence from practice not contract related as far as I know

Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice Tuesday because of back tightness that coach Dennis Allen said at the time wasn’t a big deal. Two days later, Kamara still has not returned.

That prompted a question to Allen about whether Kamara’s absence might be an old-school hold-in, with the running back not practicing because of his contract dispute with the team.

“As far as I know, zero related [to his contract],” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “He’s got some back tightness. This is something he’s dealt with before.”

Kamara skipped the final practice of the mandatory minicamp in June as a way of showing his displeasure over his contract situation. But Kamara has been a regular participant at training camp until Tuesday.

He has two years remaining on his contract, with his 2024 salary cap hit of $18.5 million the highest on the team. He has no guaranteed money for 2025 and a $29 million cap hit.