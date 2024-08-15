 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kaepernick_240815.jpg
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
nbc_pft_draft_240815.jpg
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
nbc_pft_drakemaye_240815.jpg
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dennis Allen: Alvin Kamara’s absence from practice not contract related as far as I know

  
Published August 15, 2024 06:06 PM

Saints running back Alvin Kamara did not practice Tuesday because of back tightness that coach Dennis Allen said at the time wasn’t a big deal. Two days later, Kamara still has not returned.

That prompted a question to Allen about whether Kamara’s absence might be an old-school hold-in, with the running back not practicing because of his contract dispute with the team.

“As far as I know, zero related [to his contract],” Allen said, via Luke Johnson of nola.com. “He’s got some back tightness. This is something he’s dealt with before.”

Kamara skipped the final practice of the mandatory minicamp in June as a way of showing his displeasure over his contract situation. But Kamara has been a regular participant at training camp until Tuesday.

He has two years remaining on his contract, with his 2024 salary cap hit of $18.5 million the highest on the team. He has no guaranteed money for 2025 and a $29 million cap hit.