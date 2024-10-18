 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dennis Allen: Derek Carr getting closer, Week 9 most likely return

  
Published October 18, 2024 04:13 PM

Saints head coach Dennis Allen included just about everyone short of Bobby Hebert when running through the team’s possible starting quarterbacks for Week Eight against the Chargers after Thursday night’s loss to the Broncos, but there’s little question about who his top choice would be.

Derek Carr was the team’s starting quarterback before an oblique injury knocked him out in Week Five, but Allen didn’t make it sound like he’s likely to be back for the Chargers game when he spoke to reporters on Friday. Allen said Carr’s return is contingent on “his ability to rotate his torso to be able to throw the football” and Carr isn’t quite to that point yet.

“I think we’re getting closer. Do I think he’s going to be ready for the Charger game? I’m not sure. I think that’s questionable,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I think it’s certainly very likely for the following week. But I think we’ve got to just kind of go through the process and see how he does over the next three or four days and that’ll probably give us a much clearer picture in terms of his availability for this weekend.”

Spencer Rattler started the last two games, but Jake Haener replaced Carr in Week Five and he threw a touchdown after replacing an ineffective Rattler on Thursday night. Allen also mentioned Taysom Hill as a possibility, but he’s dealing with injury issues of his own, so a lot still has to play out before we get clarity on the quarterback plan in New Orleans.