Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward did not take part in the team’s joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday.

Ward hit his head on the ground during Monday’s practice and head coach Kevin Stefanski said at his press conference that Ward is in the concussion protocol. Ward was an observer at practice on Wednesday, which may indicate that he has not been diagnosed with a concussion at this point.

If he is diagnosed with one, it will be the fifth confirmed concussion that Ward has suffered since joining the Browns as the fourth pick of the 2018 draft.

Greg Newsome remains out with a hamstring injury, which left the Browns to use Kahlef Hailassie and Martin Emerson Jr. as their top two corners in Wednesday’s practice.