 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Denzel Ward is in the concussion protocol

  
Published August 14, 2024 06:17 PM

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward did not take part in the team’s joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday.

Ward hit his head on the ground during Monday’s practice and head coach Kevin Stefanski said at his press conference that Ward is in the concussion protocol. Ward was an observer at practice on Wednesday, which may indicate that he has not been diagnosed with a concussion at this point.

If he is diagnosed with one, it will be the fifth confirmed concussion that Ward has suffered since joining the Browns as the fourth pick of the 2018 draft.

Greg Newsome remains out with a hamstring injury, which left the Browns to use Kahlef Hailassie and Martin Emerson Jr. as their top two corners in Wednesday’s practice.