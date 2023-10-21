Derion Kendrick expects to play for Rams despite this week’s arrest

Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick missed two days of practice this week after being arrested Monday on weapons charges, but he returned to work on Friday.

Kendrick took part in the final practice before Sunday’s game against the Steelers and was listed as questionable to play later in the day. Kendrick has started every game this season and told reporters that he expects to play this weekend.

Head coach Sean McVay didn’t say whether that will be the case, but did sound comfortable with welcoming Kendrick back into the fold during his Friday press conference.

“Based on the information that I got, the conversation that we were able to have, use it as a learning opportunity,” McVay said."I think there’s certain circumstances and situations that arise that you always use your values and principles to be able to make decisions. I trust this kid’s heart. I believe in him. I also believe in forgiveness and understanding and there’s certain things that we can use to be able to learn from and then there’s certain mistakes that people make that maybe it’s a little bit different conversation. But based on my understanding of what occurred, I feel like this is something that we can move forward with.”

A suspension could keep Kendrick from playing at some point in the future, but the league typically waits for the legal process to play out in cases like this before making any disciplinary decisions.