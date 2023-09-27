Deshaun Watson limited in practice with right shoulder injury

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson rested his right arm Wednesday. The team lists him as limited on its practice report with a right shoulder injury, but Watson is expected to play Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Watson and coach Kevin Stefanski met with the media Wednesday, but neither mentioned anything about Watson’s arm.

It marks the first time Watson has rested his arm during a practice session since the beginning of training camp in July.

Watson instead took mental reps behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Wednesday.

Titans safety Amani Hooker hit Watson in the right shoulder on Watson’s 10-yard scramble in the third quarter. Watson gave no indication he was injured and stayed in the game.

He has taken 12 sacks, putting him on pace for a career-high 68. The team record is held by Tim Couch with 56 in 1999.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (ankle/rest), receiver Amari Cooper (rest), defensive end Myles Garrett (rest), running back Kareem Hunt (ribs/groin) and defensive end Za’Darius Smith (rest) did not practice Wednesday.

Running back Jerome Ford (shoulder), offensive tackle James Hudson (ankle) and cornerback Greg Newsome (elbow) were limited.