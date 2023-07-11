Deshaun Watson on Amari Cooper: Our chemistry is going to be tight

Deshaun Watson hosted some of the Browns’ skill players in Houston in the offseason. In May, he took some of his teammates with him to Puerto Rico for training and bonding.

Since the offseason program ended, the quarterback has spent time with No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper.

Cooper missed some of the offseason work — and some of the fun — after core muscle surgery.

“Amari’s going to be good ,” Watson said Tuesday at his inaugural Deshaun Watson Foundation high school 7-on-7 tournament, via Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com. “He’s a guy that’s a vet, been in the league for a while, so he knows exactly what he needs to do to be ready for the season and training camp and our chemistry is going to be tight. We’ve been hanging out. We’re just going to continue to build that chemistry as much as possible.”

Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season in Cleveland. Watson made only six starts last season after serving an NFL suspension and passed for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions in his first season with the Browns.

Both expect bigger and better things in 2023.