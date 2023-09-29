Deshaun Watson questionable to play Sunday

The Browns will take their decision about playing quarterback Deshaun Watson against the Ravens into the weekend.

Watson has been limited by a right shoulder injury in practice all this week and he only made a couple of throws in the open portion of Friday’s session before shutting it down. In a press conference after practice, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he is “hopeful"that Watson will play but that he will be listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Stefanski also said that Watson was able to take some reps with the first-team during the practice week, so he won’t be going into Sunday totally cold if he does get the green light to play.

If he doesn’t, rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will make his first NFL start with veteran P.J. Walker coming up from the practice squad to back him up.