Deshaun Watson will not play Saturday

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came into this week with a plan to play quarterback Deshaun Watson in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks, but that plan changed over the last few days.

The Browns announced on Saturday afternoon that Watson will not play in Seattle.

Watson was limited in practice on Wednesday because of what Stefanski called “general arm soreness” before returning for a full session on Thursday. The quarterback is coming off a right shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season in November and required a surgical repair.

Watson has not seen any preseason action this summer, so his first game since that injury will come on September 8 against the Cowboys.