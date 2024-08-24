 Skip navigation
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
nbc_pft_aiyuk_240823.jpg
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Deshaun Watson will not play Saturday

  
Published August 24, 2024 01:43 PM

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski came into this week with a plan to play quarterback Deshaun Watson in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Seahawks, but that plan changed over the last few days.

The Browns announced on Saturday afternoon that Watson will not play in Seattle.

Watson was limited in practice on Wednesday because of what Stefanski called “general arm soreness” before returning for a full session on Thursday. The quarterback is coming off a right shoulder injury that ended his 2023 season in November and required a surgical repair.

Watson has not seen any preseason action this summer, so his first game since that injury will come on September 8 against the Cowboys.