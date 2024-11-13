 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241113.jpg
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughbros_241113.jpg
John vs. Jim Harbaugh to have playoff implications
nbc_pftpm_prescottinjury_241112.jpg
What’s next for Cowboys with Dak out for year?
nbc_pftpm_waldronfiring_241112.jpg
Bears fire OC Waldron after nine games

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Diontae Johnson “can’t wait” to be back in Pittsburgh

  
Published November 13, 2024 08:09 AM

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that he’s not spending much time thinking about wide receiver Diontae Johnson returning to Pittsburgh as a member of the Ravens for this Sunday’s game between the AFC North teams.

The reunion is a bigger point of interest for Johnson, though. Johnson spent five seasons with the Steelers before being traded to the Panthers during the offseason and moving on to the Ravens a couple of weeks ago set him up for a reunion with a lot of familiar faces this week.

“Man, I had a great career there. I loved it,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “Great city, people great there. I know what they’re about. I can’t wait to get to Sunday to just be back in that stadium. . . . I’m ready to get back there just to see the good people that I made relationships with and stuff like that. But other than that, it’s a big moment for me.”

Tomlin said he’s not sweating Johnson’s return because the Ravens have “more significant pieces with larger roles” in the offense and that view is supported by Johnson’s one catch in two games with Baltimore. He’s got more time in the system under his belt now, though, and will likely be looking to make a splash in his return to his old stomping grounds, so a bigger role could be in store this weekend.