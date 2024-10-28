 Skip navigation
DJ Moore: As captains, we’ve got to address Tyrique Stevenson’s actions with the team

  
Published October 28, 2024 11:02 AM

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson posted a social media apology for his now-infamous taunting of Commanders fans before tipping Jayden Daniels’ Hail Mary pass right up to Noah Brown.

But according to Chicago receiver DJ Moore, the matter is not closed.

Moore, who is one of the Bears captains, said in his Monday morning interview with the Molly and Haugh Show on 670 The Score that he and the group of captains are likely to talk about what happened there with the team.

“I didn’t see it happening during the play,” Moore said. “I’ve seen it just how everybody else has seen it [on social media].

“The captains were talking about how we need to really address that. I saw that he put something out that he was sorry, but we’ve still got to address it as a leadership group in front of the team.”

Moore added that he doesn’t think it’s the captains’ place to give out a punishment.

“But we can address it as captains, and upstairs will have to do what they’re going to do,” Moore said. “It’s a lesson learned, for sure. He won’t do that again. But if you bench him it’s just like, that one play — it’s a big play — but that one play doesn’t define him as a player.”