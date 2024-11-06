DJ Moore on whether Matt Eberflus has lost team: I want to say no

The Bears went into their Week Seven bye on a three-game winning streak, but they have not maintained their momentum since returning to action.

Week Eight saw the team make several blunders that helped Washington beat them on a Hail Mary and they seemed to still be processing that loss while getting blown out by the Cardinals on the road in Week Nine. That loss featured an odd play when wide receiver DJ Moore walked off the field as quarterback Caleb Williams was still scrambling before throwing an incompletion,

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said he wasn’t sure why Moore left the field, but Moore was not asked about the play during an appearance on 670 The Score earlier this week. He was asked if he thinks the team’s last two games are a sign that Eberflus has lost the team.

“I want to say no,” Moore said. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

Moore later said that he thinks the offense needs “to go back to the drawing board,” which is a tough thing to do in the middle of the season with a rookie quarterback and an offensive coordinator whose own job security is up for discussion. Should the Bears fail to right the ship, it seems likely that they’ll lose Eberflus whether or not he’s lost the team as a whole.