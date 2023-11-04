Dolphins activate left tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is back.

The Dolphins announced today that they have activated Armstead off injured reserve after he missed the last four games with a knee injury.

Armstead is expected to start at left tackle for tomorrow’s big game against the Chiefs in Germany. His addition should provide a boost for an already excellent Dolphins offense.

The Dolphins waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili to make room for Armstead on the 53-player roster.