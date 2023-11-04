 Skip navigation
Dolphins activate left tackle Terron Armstead off injured reserve

  
Published November 4, 2023 04:39 PM

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead is back.

The Dolphins announced today that they have activated Armstead off injured reserve after he missed the last four games with a knee injury.

Armstead is expected to start at left tackle for tomorrow’s big game against the Chiefs in Germany. His addition should provide a boost for an already excellent Dolphins offense.

The Dolphins waived defensive tackle Brandon Pili to make room for Armstead on the 53-player roster.