Dolphins cut WR Mathew Sexton to make room for Calais Campbell

  
Published June 18, 2024 03:29 PM

The Dolphins made official the signing of defensive lineman Calais Campbell, announcing the move Tuesday.

To make room for Campbell on the roster, the Dolphins cut wide receiver Mathew Sexton.

Sexton signed with the Dolphins on Jan. 17.

He entered the NFL with the Steelers on March 31, 2021.

In 2023, he had stints on the practice squads of the Patriots and the Falcons. He spent time with Kansas City in 2021 and 2022.

Sexton played for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL in the spring of 2023, totaling 23 receptions for 364 yards (15.8 avg.). He played collegiately at Eastern Michigan, where he caught 100 passes for 1,335 yards (13.4 avg.) and nine touchdowns.