Donovan Wilson leaves practice in a cart

Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson was injured during the first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California. He limped off the field.

The team’s medical staff examined Wilson in the injury tent before carting him to the locker room.

Jane Slater of NFL media reports that Wilson will get an X-ray on his right calf.

The Cowboys signed Wilson to a three-year contract extension in the offseason, keeping the three-headed combo of Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Wilson together on the back end of the defense.

Wilson, a former sixth-round draft pick, led the Cowboys with 101 tackles and added five sacks, an interception and a pair of forced fumbles while starting every game last season.