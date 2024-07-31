Don’t expect many changes to kickoff rule before season starts

Packers special-teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia recently said he expects some “amendments” to the new kickoff rule before the regular season begins. Others don’t.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Bisaccia was referring to the plan to monitor and discuss the kickoff rule during the preseason. The current expectation, however, is that there might not be much to monitor and discuss.

It’s believed that few teams will reveal their strategies for the new kickoff rule during the preseason. “Why show your hand this early?” the source said.

On Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay said something very similar, when asked if he feels like he has a good handle on the new rule.

“Hell no,” McVay said. “I think we’re all figuring it out. I think a lot of it is kind of by imagination, figuring [out] what it really looks like. I still don’t think the preseason is going to give you a great indicator because the teams that feel good about what they’re doing, I can’t imagine that they’re going to show a lot of their hand, if you will. It’ll be crazy, promise you that much.”

Regardless, not much can be changed without getting into mandatory-owner-vote territory. That includes, most importantly, the placement of the ball at the 30 after a kick out of the end zone, or a kick into the end zone that isn’t returned. Originally, it was supposed to be the 35. At the 30, some teams might decide to just blast it into the stands, resulting in no real change to the kickoff.

Even if that happens, the 30 won’t change and can’t change unless and until 24 of the 32 owners make it change.