Dorian Williams: I feel ready to step in for Matt Milano

The Bills defense suffered a blow this week.

Linebacker Matt Milano tore his biceps and there’s a good chance that the veteran will miss the entire season as a result of the injury. Safety Damar Hamlin said that the loss costs the Bills “an All-Pro player and an All-Pro person,” but it also opens up a big opportunity for second-year linebacker Dorian Williams.

Williams was a third-round pick last year and had 50 tackles while appearing in every game and making a pair of starts. He said “I feel ready” when asked about filling Milano’s role on Thursday and said he’ll keep his veteran teammate’s advice in mind when he’s on the field.

“Just do your 1/11th and keep your eyes on your keys,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “That’s something he always told me, how to simplify everything is to keep your eyes on your keys and everything is going to come right to you.”

The Bills will need Williams to take care of business when it does come his way and he’ll get plenty of chances to prove he can do so in the coming weeks.