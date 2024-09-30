Doug Pederson: “As coaches, we can’t go out there and make the plays. It’s a two-way street.”

After Jaguars coach Doug Pederson was asked what he viewed as “kind of a strange question” about his status, he gave kind of a strange answer to the question of whether he’s considering taking play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Press Taylor.

“For what?” Pederson told reporters after the loss that dropped his team to 0-4. “I thought he called a great game. As coaches, we can’t go out there and make the plays. It’s a two-way street. So, you know, you guys can sit here and point the finger all you want. That’s fine. Point it right at me. I can take it, OK? I can take it. So whatever you wanna ask me, say, whatever, write, go ahead.”

He made a deft pivot back to coach speak after accidentally letting the unvarnished truth blurt out. And his flash of candor suggests that the Jaguars are teetering toward implosion.

They have the Colts at home next weekend, before playing two games in London — against the Bears and Patriots. Four years ago, they dug out of a 2-6 hole to make the playoffs. If they do it now, they’ll be doing something only one team (the 1992 Chargers) has ever done before.