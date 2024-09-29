Doug Pederson calls inquiry about his status “kind of a strange question”

The Jaguars fell on Sunday to 0-4. After the latest loss, which came six days after a 47-10 blowout in Buffalo, Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson was asked if he’s concerned about his status.

“My status?” he said. “I mean, no. Kind of a strange question, but OK.”

It’s not a strange question, given the team’s record through four games. And given that, less than a month ago, owner Shad Khan said this: "[W]inning now is the expectation. . . . Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let’s prove it by winning now.”

One source with knowledge of the dynamics in Jacksonville told PFT that it would be a surprise for Khan to fire Pederson after only four games. But Khan’s comments show that there’s a fuse that is burning for Pederson.

Quarterbacks coach Mike McCoy has head-coaching experience, which could make him the best internal option for an interim hire. If there is an interim hire. Even if Pederson thinks it’s strange to be thinking about that.